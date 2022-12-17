Korean-language dailies

-- 'We will remember you' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- The worst real estate market freeze; deposits unreturned, transactions drop (Kookmin Daily)

-- N. Korea develops solid-fuel rocket engine; ICBM to launch in seconds (Donga Ilbo)

-- Japan proclaims 'counterstrike capabilities,' allowing enemy strikes (Segye Times)

-- State-run companies increased hiring even when operating profit fell 61 pct (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Japan declares possession of 'enemy strike capabilities' as N. Korea tests ICBM engine (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- The worker's right to work safely (Hankyoreh)

-- Japan's counterstrike capabilities a signal of becoming a military power (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Hyundai Motor says to reconsider economic feasibility of Georgia plant over U.S. IRA (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Industry minister expresses intention to take part in Chip 4 alliance talks (Korea Economic Daily)

