Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #North Korea

N. Korea fires unidentified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korea military

11:31 December 18, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile toward the East Sea, the South Korean military said Sunday, the latest in a series of launches that raised tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced the launch without elaborating.

The latest launch came a month after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile.

North Korea fires an intercontinental ballistic missile, in this file photo released by its state media on Nov. 19, 2022. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK