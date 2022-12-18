N. Korea fires unidentified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korea military
11:31 December 18, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile toward the East Sea, the South Korean military said Sunday, the latest in a series of launches that raised tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced the launch without elaborating.
The latest launch came a month after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile.
