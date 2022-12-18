(LEAD) N. Korea fires unidentified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korea military
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile toward the East Sea, the South Korean military said Sunday, the latest in a series of launches that raised tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced the launch without elaborating.
The launch came a month after the reclusive regime fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that officials says could reach continental United States.
The latest saber-rattling could be Pyongyang's reaction to last week's passage of a U.N. resolution calling for global efforts to improve human rights conditions in the North, observers said.
On Friday, Japan's Cabinet also endorsed a key security document that embraced "counterstrike capability" that would pave the way for the country to launch a counterattack should it and its ally, the United States, come under attack, possibly from the North.
This year, the North has fired more than 60 ballistic missiles, marking a single-year record.
