Nat'l team goalkeeper Song Bum-keun joins Japanese club
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean international goalkeeper Song Bum-keun is taking his talent to Japan.
Shonan Bellmare of the top-flight J1 League announced their acquisition of the 25-year-old custodian on Sunday.
Song has been playing for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the top South Korean competition, K League 1, since his professional debut in 2018. Song backstopped them to four consecutive league titles from 2018 to 2021 and also helped them lift the FA Cup trophies in 2020 and 2022.
Internationally, Song won the 2018 Asian Games gold medal for the under-23 national team. He made his senior international debut in July this year at the East Asian Football Federation E-1 Championship after getting called up as third-string goalkeeper on a few previous occasions.
Song was a member of the 26-man South Korean squad at this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar but did not take the field.
Shonan Bellmare finished the 2022 season in 12th place among 18 clubs with 41 points in 34 matches. They scored 31 goals and allowed 39 goals.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)