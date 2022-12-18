Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #budget #National Assembly

PM urges parties to promptly pass budget bill

14:51 December 18, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called Sunday for a prompt passing of the 2023 budget plan, saying the parliamentary standoff between the rival parties will only exacerbate a "grave" economic situation.

"It's extremely unfortunate that the first budget plan by the Yoon Suk-yeol administration hasn't passed long after the legal deadline," Han said at the start of a policy consultation meeting with representatives from the ruling People Power Party (PPP) and government officials. The deadline for the bill had been set for Dec. 2.

"Major institutions are lowering growth forecast for next year," Han added. "Considering this grave situation, I expect ruling and opposition parties to work together to quickly pass the budget bill and help revitalize our economy and stabilize people's livelihood."

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks at the start of a policy consultation meeting with officials from the ruling People Power Party and government representatives at his residence in Seoul on Dec. 18, 2022. (Yonhap)


(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK