PM urges parties to promptly pass budget bill
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called Sunday for a prompt passing of the 2023 budget plan, saying the parliamentary standoff between the rival parties will only exacerbate a "grave" economic situation.
"It's extremely unfortunate that the first budget plan by the Yoon Suk-yeol administration hasn't passed long after the legal deadline," Han said at the start of a policy consultation meeting with representatives from the ruling People Power Party (PPP) and government officials. The deadline for the bill had been set for Dec. 2.
"Major institutions are lowering growth forecast for next year," Han added. "Considering this grave situation, I expect ruling and opposition parties to work together to quickly pass the budget bill and help revitalize our economy and stabilize people's livelihood."
(END)