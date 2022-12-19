N. Korea says it conducted 'important' test of developing reconnaissance satellite
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonha) -- North Korea has conducted an "important final-stage" test for the development of reconnaissance satellite at its rocket launching facility in the country's northwestern area, according to its state media Monday.
The test was conducted at the Sohae Satellite Launching on Sunday mainly to "evaluate the capabilities of satellite photography and data transmission system and ground control system," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
An unnamed spokesperson at the National Aerospace Development Administration said the country fired vehicles of carrying a "test-piece satellite" at an lofted angle into an altitude of 500 kilometers.
North Korea would "finish the preparations for the first military reconnaissance satellite by April, 2023," the official said.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Sunday it detected the launches of two medium-range ballistic missiles (MRBM) into the East Sea. The missiles, fired at steep angles, flew some 500 kilometers, it added.
