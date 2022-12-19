Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 19.
Korean-language dailies
-- Number of employed people falls for 3 straight months (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Japan seeks counterstrike capabilities over N.K. provocations, heightening security crisis in Northeast Asia (Kookmin Daily)
-- Only 26 domestic companies reshore when 2,230 firms leave (Donga Ilbo)
-- Unilateral deprival of prosecution's investigation powers causes public inconvenience (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Enemy states become best diplomatic partners (Segye Times)
-- Janitor changes donation culture (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 8-year-old girl taking care of dad, grandmother amid social welfare gray area (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Real income falls more for vulnerable groups amid high inflation (Hankyoreh)
-- Seoul has 23,000 homes older than 50 years (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Layoff tsunami begins regardless of corporate type, employee age (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to look into Korean Confederation of Trade Unions' obscure accounting (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- North Korea test fires two ballistic missiles (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Elevated Korea-Vietnam ties invite centurylong perspectives (Korea Herald)
-- Fears grow over hard landing for housing market (Korea Times)
