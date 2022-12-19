Korean-language dailies

-- Number of employed people falls for 3 straight months (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Japan seeks counterstrike capabilities over N.K. provocations, heightening security crisis in Northeast Asia (Kookmin Daily)

-- Only 26 domestic companies reshore when 2,230 firms leave (Donga Ilbo)

-- Unilateral deprival of prosecution's investigation powers causes public inconvenience (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Enemy states become best diplomatic partners (Segye Times)

-- Janitor changes donation culture (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 8-year-old girl taking care of dad, grandmother amid social welfare gray area (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Real income falls more for vulnerable groups amid high inflation (Hankyoreh)

-- Seoul has 23,000 homes older than 50 years (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Layoff tsunami begins regardless of corporate type, employee age (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't to look into Korean Confederation of Trade Unions' obscure accounting (Korea Economic Daily)

