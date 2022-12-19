(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Dec. 19)

South Korea is one of the key military powers in the region, with its ground forces in particular showing off strong defense capabilities against North Korea's threats. With the new security strategy, however, Japan is now bound to eclipse South Korea's military power by doubling its defense budget to around 2 percent of GDP, or 43 trillion yen ($314 billion), through 2027. By then, Japan will be the world's third-biggest military power in terms of defense budget following the US and China.