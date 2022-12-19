(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 19)

Japanese political leaders aim to form a tight alliance with the U.S. to compete with the China-Russia alliance in the new Cold War. North Korea, which describes the U.S. as its archenemy, may have no choice but to join the Sino-Russo bloc. However, should South Korea take a similar course as the subordinate regional partner of its former colonizer? Before it gets too late, Seoul must prevent the possibility of becoming sidelined by the unilateral decisions of Washington and Tokyo.