S. Korean Park Hoy-jun to compete for backup job for Braves after 2nd offseason trade

This has been a tumultuous winter for the 26-year-old. First, he was designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates and removed from their 40-man roster on Nov. 22. If a player is DFA'd, in baseball parlance, he can be traded or placed on irrevocable waivers within seven days. And if the player clears waivers -- meaning, if no team picks that player from waivers -- then the player may be sent outright to the minors or released.

