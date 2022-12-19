Go to Contents
S. Korea's sea level rises nearly 10 centimeters over 33 years

11:00 December 19, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- The sea level of South Korea rose nearly 10 centimeters over the past 33 years as a result of climate change, government data showed Monday.

The country's average coastal surface height grew 9.9 cm between 1989 and 2021, with the yearly average coming to 3.01 milometers, according to the Korea Hydrographic and Oceanographic Agency.

The East Sea saw the largest increase of 3.53 mm per year on average, followed by the Yellow Sea with 3.08 mm and the southern sea 2.55 mm per year, the data showed.

The analysis was based on data collected from 21 observation posts in the country's coastal areas.

According to the data from the oldest post in the southwestern city of Mokpo, the sea level rose 15.4 cm over the past 62 years, or 2.49 mm per year, the agency said.

This image, provided by the Korea Hydrographic and Oceanographic Agency on Dec. 19, 2022, shows the average rise of the sea level on South Korea's coast. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

