Seoul stocks down late Mon. morning on recession woes
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Monday morning as investors were worried about a global economic recession over the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans to continue aggressive monetary tightening.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had fallen 5.83 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,354.19 as of 11:20 a.m.
The market opened lower, as U.S. shares tumbled Friday as weak data and the Fed's rate hikes stoked fears of the global economy facing a hard landing.
Some of the earlier losses, however, were pared on the Seoul bourse on solid institutional buying.
Last week, the Fed raised its benchmark rate by 50 basis points, and indicated further rate hikes to a higher-than-expected level next year.
In Seoul, top-cap shares traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics traded flat, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution sank 1.75 percent.
Samsung SDI lost 1.95 percent, and LG Chem went down 1.24 percent.
But No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix surged 1.79 percent following deep losses in recent sessions.
Carmakers lost ground, with top automaker Hyundai Motor retreating 2.77 percent and its affiliate Kia falling 2.81 percent.
Major bio shares traded mixed, with Samsung Biologics decreasing 1.44 percent, while Celltrion added 0.56 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,299.85 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 5.55 won from the previous session's close.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)