"The party and the government shared views that after overcoming an imminent crisis, which would be the key issue for next year's economic policy, reaching a per-capita GDP of $40,000 by the final year of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration will be our vision," Rep. Sung Il-jong, chief policymaker of the People Power Party (PPP), said in a briefing following a policy consultation meeting on the government's 2023 economic policy.

