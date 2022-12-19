KBO MVP Lee Jung-hoo expresses intent to play in MLB
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- The reigning South Korean baseball league MVP Lee Jung-hoo told his club on Monday that he'd like to play in the majors through the posting system after next season.
Lee informed the Kiwoom Heroes of his intent during a visit to the team's office at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.
Lee, 24, will become eligible for posting if he plays the full season in 2023 and thereby completes his seventh campaign in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).
Under the posting system, any interested major league club can negotiate with the posted KBO player during a 30-day window.
And if that player signs a major league contract, his former KBO club will receive a transfer fee of sorts, depending on the guaranteed portion of the contract.
By declaring his intent to take his talent to the majors, Lee made official what had been expected for a few years.
He was voted the regular season MVP in 2022 after leading the league in five major hitting categories: batting average (.349), hits (193), RBIs (113), on-base percentage (.421) and slugging percentage (.575).
Among all KBO hitters with at least 3,000 plate appearances, Lee has the highest career batting average with .342.
