S. Korean defense chief meets EU parliament subcommittee members
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup met members of the European Parliament's subcommittee on security and defense in Seoul on Monday to discuss regional security and other issues, his ministry said.
Lee's meeting with Lukas Mandl, vice chair of the subcommittee, and five other members, came as Seoul has been seeking to improve security cooperation with Europe as seen in its recent installation of a Brussels mission to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
Lee expressed his appreciation to the European Parliament for its condemnation of North Korean missile threats, as well as its continued support for the ongoing efforts to establish a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.
The subcommittee members pledged continued support for Seoul's endeavors for the North's denuclearization, noting the North's nuclear and missile programs pose a significant threat to peace in the international community, according to the ministry.
Lee also explained Seoul's Indo-Pacific strategy. It focuses on promoting freedom, peace and prosperity in the region while seeking to cement the "rules-based" international order built on universal values.
The parliamentary members welcomed the strategy, noting there will be great potential for security cooperation between the South and the bloc.
They also expressed their interest in bilateral cooperation in maritime, cyberspace, space and other areas, according to the ministry.
