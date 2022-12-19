Go to Contents
Actress Kim Sae-ron indicted on DUI charges

15:36 December 19, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- Actress Kim Sae-ron was indicted without detention Monday on charges of driving under the influence in May, judicial officials said.

Kim, 22, has been under investigation after she crashed her car into a guard rail and trees lining the street while driving under the influence in Cheongdam-dong, southern Seoul, on May 18. In particular, her crash into a transformer cut off electricity to 57 stores in the area.

This file photo provided by Mnet shows actress Kim Sae-ron. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Kim's blood alcohol level was measured at more than 0.2 percent at that time, far exceeding the license revocation level of 0.08 percent.

Police transferred Kim's case to the prosecution on June 28, and prosecutors decided on her indictment after nearly six months.

A passenger in his or her 20s who was riding in Kim's car at the time was also indicted without detention on charges of assisting her DUI.

Kim debuted as a child actor and has appeared in movies that include "The Man from Nowhere," "Neighbors" and "Barbie," and dramas, such as "The Queen's Classroom" and "Secret Healer."

ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)

