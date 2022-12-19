Yoon's office voices regret over 'malicious' editing by news channel YTN
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Yoon Suk-yeol voiced "strong regret" Monday after cable news channel YTN released footage of a presidential town hall meeting that included unauthorized scenes from a rehearsal.
In the footage, which was posted on YTN's YouTube channel the day after Thursday's town hall, a presumed presidential staff member stands in for the president while Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon takes questions from a member of the public who was invited to take part in the town hall.
The video, which was later deleted, led to accusations from the main opposition Democratic Party that the town hall was scripted, as the actual meeting was identical to the rehearsal.
"In order to diminish an event where the president and minister vividly explained policy directions to the people, YTN used test footage without permission and edited it maliciously as if it was a pre-planned event," deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung said during a press briefing.
"We believe this was an action that ignored entirely the principles and promises of the press. We express strong regret," he said, calling for a "responsible attitude" from those responsible for the mishap.
