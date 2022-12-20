Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 20.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea to extend fuel tax cut for 4 months (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon may replace interior minister in Cabinet reshuffle around Lunar New Year next month (Kookmin Daily)
-- Samsung holds global strategy meeting to find ways to tackle biz challenges in Q1 (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korean firms, households, exports to face worst economic headwinds next year (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't, ruling party aim to raise per-capita GDP to $40,000 by 2027 (Segye Times)
-- Gov't looking into state subsidies offered to umbrella labor groups amid row over their accounting practices (Chosun Ilbo)
-- State audit agency looking into suspected manipulation of housing price data under Moon gov't (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Carbon neutrality committee recommends gov't increase portion of renewable energy (Hankyoreh)
-- Parliamentary special panel designed to investigate Itaewon tragedy sets sail without ruling party's participation (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon gov't ignores expert's report on measures to stabilize housing prices amid row over statistics distortion (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Daegu eyes lifting of gov't policy banning discount retailers from operating on certain weekends (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- North claims space images were reconnaissance satellite test (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon focuses on economy amid languishing approval ratings (Korea Herald)
-- Military buildup of Japan, Australia sparks regional arms race (Korea Times)
