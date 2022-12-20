Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea to extend fuel tax cut for 4 months (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon may replace interior minister in Cabinet reshuffle around Lunar New Year next month (Kookmin Daily)

-- Samsung holds global strategy meeting to find ways to tackle biz challenges in Q1 (Donga Ilbo)

-- S. Korean firms, households, exports to face worst economic headwinds next year (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't, ruling party aim to raise per-capita GDP to $40,000 by 2027 (Segye Times)

-- Gov't looking into state subsidies offered to umbrella labor groups amid row over their accounting practices (Chosun Ilbo)

-- State audit agency looking into suspected manipulation of housing price data under Moon gov't (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Carbon neutrality committee recommends gov't increase portion of renewable energy (Hankyoreh)

-- Parliamentary special panel designed to investigate Itaewon tragedy sets sail without ruling party's participation (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Moon gov't ignores expert's report on measures to stabilize housing prices amid row over statistics distortion (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Daegu eyes lifting of gov't policy banning discount retailers from operating on certain weekends (Korea Economic Daily)

