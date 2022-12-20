(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 20)

Beyond brisk communications with the public, Yoon now needs to double down on soliciting cooperation from the DPK. In this vein, Yoon should learn a lesson from the case of Denmark which gave birth to a coalition government of liberal and conservative forces for the first time in 40 years. Though the leftist alliance took power, it chose the coalition toward designing a better future. The ultimate goal of the Yoon administration should be building a better nation based on cooperation beyond partisan differences.

(END)