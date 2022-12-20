(Movie Review) 'Switch' presents relatable family comedy set in fantasy world
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- "Switch" is a fantasy comedy film where the identities of a top actor and his manager are swapped on Christmas Day, worth watching for light entertainment with the right amount of humor and sweetness.
Directed by Ma Dae-yoon, the movie follows a familiar storyline and uses cliches seen in Hollywood family movies, but you may be surprised at how much joy you get out of it.
"Switch" revolves around top actor Park Gang (Kwon Sang-woo), whose life turns upside down after his identity is switched with his manager, Jo Yoon (Oh Jung-se), on Christmas.
Park has it all but feels empty and can't sleep well at night.
His manager Jo is a down-to-earth family man of two children, who struggles to make ends meet with his tough job.
After receiving the best actor award on Christmas Eve, Park drinks with Jo and gets into a cab, where a mysterious driver asks him, "Are you happy now? What if you could choose a different life?"
The next morning, he wakes up in a small house where his first love, Su-hyun (played by Lee Min-jung), now his wife, and two children are hollering on a chaotic Christmas. Instead of his sports car, a mini car beeps.
Of course, Park at first denies his new identity but growingly adapts to his new life: an unknown actor in TV shows and theatrical plays.
Meanwhile, his former manager Jo transforms into an A-list actor who lives in a big house and drives a luxurious sports car.
The movie follows a similar plot as "Family Man" (2000), starring Nicolas Cage, in which an investment banker gets a chance to live a different life on Christmas by a taxi driver and wakes up the next morning as a suburban dad who married his college sweetheart and had two children.
"Switch" adds layer to the structure by blending the identity-swapping plot between two opposite characters, who show strong chemistry and creative moments.
The leading protagonist Kwon, who has appeared in several comedy films and drama series, does his old trick and creates a relatable character in a good ensemble with Lee, who acts as a lovable, dedicated wife.
The 46-year-old with two children in real life once again plays a middle-aged man grappling with harsh reality, similar to his role in the recent comedy drama series "Desperate Mr. X."
Oh daftly executes giggle-provoking scenes without being too cheesy. Though the 45-year-old acts in similar settings and clothing as his co-star in his alternate life, he looks and feels different from Kwon, and is fun in his own way.
Despite its sitcom-style comedy, the movie does a thoughtful job of asking the important question: "What makes you truly happy in your life?"
"Switch" will hit local theaters Jan. 4.
