Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Avatar sequel #admissions

'Avatar 2' tops 3 mln admissions in S. Korea in first week

09:23 December 20, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- James Cameron's sequel to his 2009 sci-fi blockbuster, "Avatar: The Way of Water," surpassed 3 million admissions in South Korea in its first week, data showed Tuesday.

Released on Dec. 14, "Avatar 2" had amassed a total of 3.07 million moviegoers as of 7 a.m., topping the local box office, according to the data from the Korea Film Council (KOFIC).

The poster of "Avatar: The Way of Water" hangs in a theater in Seoul on Dec. 18, 2022. (Yonhap)

The sequel to "Avatar", the world's highest grossing film of all time, opened to $134 million at the box office in the United States, industry tracker Box Office Mojo's data showed.

In the international market, China delivered the biggest start with $57.1 million, and South Korea came next with $24.7 million on its opening day.

The original "Avatar", which was a breakthrough for 3D cinema, attracted 13.6 million viewers in South Korea in 2009 to become the most-viewed foreign movie released here.

'Avatar 2' tops 3 mln admissions in S. Korea in first week - 2

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK