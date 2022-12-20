Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #NK leader's sister

(LEAD) NK leader's sister dismisses doubts about N. Korea's satellite, ICBM technologies

10:01 December 20, 2022

(ATTN: ADDS photo)

SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un issued a statement Tuesday criticizing those who question the secretive regime's assertion of having made significant progress in its satellite and long-range ballistic missile development.

Kim Yo-jong, vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, took issue with a view among experts in the outside world, including those in South Korea, that low-resolution, black-and-white images of Seoul and Incheon, released by Pyongyang the previous day, are too crude to be satellite photos.

These photos, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Dec. 19, 2022, show Seoul (R) and its adjacent city of Incheon that the country claimed were taken from a "test-piece satellite" that it fired the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

The North claimed the launch of rockets was part of its military reconnaissance satellite project and made public those two photos, presumed to be taken from a mock satellite.

Some experts here soon said the quality of the imagery is too poor.

Kim said it's "inappropriate and hasty" to assess the North's satellite development capabilities and relevant preparations with the two photos alone.

She also condemned those who question whether the North has mastered the atmospheric reentry technology for its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK