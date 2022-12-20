Go to Contents
S. Korea calls for deeper cooperation on tech R&D among IPEF members

11:00 December 20, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea called Tuesday for member nations of the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) to enhance cooperation on technology research and development to maximize the benefits of the platform.

Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun made the point during an IPEF ministerial meeting held via teleconferencing earlier in the day, where 14 member nations explored potential benefits of their cooperation, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

"As IPEF involves both developed and developing nations, technology support and joint research and development will be where potential benefits of the framework can be realized," Ahn said.

"For the goal, it is desirable to strengthen joint work and boost networking among research institutes of the nations and exchanges among students and universities," Ahn added, stressing the need for the active participation by academic and industry circles in related discussions.

The member states held their first round of rule-setting negotiations last week in the Australian city of Brisbane on its four key pillars of fair trade, supply chain resilience, infrastructure and green technology, and tax and anti-corruption.

This file photo, provided by South Korea's trade ministry, shows Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun (C), U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai (3rd from R), U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo (2nd from R) and other officials posing for a group photo in Los Angeles on Sept. 8, 2022, during their first in-person ministerial talks for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF). (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

