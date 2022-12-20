SK Innovation to show off battery, plastic recycling technologies at CES
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- SK Innovation Co. said Tuesday it will showcase products and technologies featuring its green innovation in secondary batteries, plastic waste recycling and other advanced components at a U.S. tech show next month.
The energy unit of South Korea's SK Group is among the eight SK affiliates that will be attending the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), a major international consumer electronics event due to take place in Las Vegas from Jan. 5-8, along with other U.S.-based SK partner companies.
SK On, the battery-making arm, will present its high-nickel Super Fast Battery, officially named E556, used in electric vehicles.
SF battery, with 83 percent nickel content, can cover over 400 kilometers on a single charge and touts a very fast charging speed of an 80 percent recharge in 18 minutes, compared with the industry average of 20-30 minutes.
The SF battery is used in Hyundai's IONIQ 5 and Kia's EV6.
Solid Power, a Colorado-based developer of solid-state batteries backed by SK Innovation, will join the South Korean investor to present its test product.
SK IE Technology Co. (SKIET), which manufactures electronics materials, will put on display its Flexible Cover Window, a display material designed to replace glass on flexible displays used for foldable and rollable electric devices and vehicles.
SKIET will also showcase its lithium-ion battery separator, a key component in EV batteries.
SK Geocentric, the chemical unit that is pivoting to plastic waste recycling, will introduce the uni-directional tape (UD tape), a high-functional composite material made using thermoplastic resin saturated with fiber. It is considered an alternative for auto components for its light weight and strength.
SK Geocentric will also introduce its ongoing project to build a large plastic recycling cluster in South Korea in the drive for green energy transition, which will house a post-processing plant for pyrolysis oil.
