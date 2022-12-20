Yoon to finalize list of special pardons next week
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol is expected to finalize a list of special pardons next week, including for former President Lee Myung-bak, officials said Tuesday.
Yoon has been widely expected to grant pardons to Lee and several other politicians before the end of the year, though details have been kept under wraps.
"As a regular Cabinet meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday, there's a high possibility the list of special pardons will be reviewed and finalized during that meeting," a presidential official told Yonhap News Agency.
Cabinet meetings are held every Tuesday, and the president and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo take turns presiding over them.
This week, it was Han's turn, making it likely Yoon will preside over next week's meeting.
If Yoon finalizes the list next Tuesday, and the government announces it the same afternoon, the pardons will take effect at midnight.
Former President Lee's pardon is considered almost certain, as he has not requested to extend a stay of execution granted in order to allow him to receive hospital treatment. The stay of execution is due to end Dec. 28.
Lee is currently serving a 17-year prison term on charges of embezzlement and bribery.
Former South Gyeongsang Province Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo, who has been serving a two-year sentence on opinion rigging charges, is also likely to receive a pardon without a reinstatement that would allow him to resume political activities.
Other potential beneficiaries include former Finance Minister Choi Kyoung-hwan and former senior presidential secretary for political affairs Jun Byung-hun.
