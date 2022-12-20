Go to Contents
Hyundai unveils design of all-new Kona ahead of launch

14:02 December 20, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Tuesday unveiled the design of the all-new Kona subcompact SUV ahead of its domestic launch early next year.

The new Kona is the second-generation model after the first version was launched in June 2017, the company said in a statement.

It will be available in four variants -- all-electric, gasoline-powered, gasoline hybrid and sporty N Line models -- in the Korean market, it said.

The N Line models sit between Hyundai's high-performance N brand and the general Hyundai brand. The N models bring full performance capability to daily driving, while the N Line brings performance-inspired elements to base model vehicles.

The Kona evolved into a larger yet still urban-centric SUV with bolder styling that conveys a more dynamic road presence and driver-centric interior, Hyundai said.

This file photo offered by Hyundai Motor shows the all-new Kona subcompact SUV's three versions: (from L) gasoline-powered, all-electric and N Line models. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)


