Rights watchdog welcomes passage of N. Korean human rights resolution
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's national rights watchdog on Tuesday welcomed the passage of a United Nations resolution calling for international efforts to improve human rights conditions in North Korea.
For the 18th consecutive year, the U.N. General Assembly adopted the resolution that expresses concern over dire human rights conditions in North Korea and what it calls illegal detention, torture and execution of foreign nationals in the country.
Song Doo-hwan, chief of the National Human Rights Commission, said in a statement that the resolution "reflects the international community's common perception about the seriousness of human rights in North Korea."
The resolution, co-sponsored by South Korea for the first time in four years, also calls on Pyongyang to immediately release all related information to the families and countries of foreign nationals detained in the North.
Song called for the North to provide clear answers to such calls and engage in more constructive talks with the international community.
