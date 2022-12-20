PPP takes first step to revise constitution to elect new leader only by vote of party members
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) took the first step Tuesday to revise its constitution to allow only party members, not the general public, to vote for a new party leader.
During a meeting of the standing national committee, the PPP passed proposals to write up and introduce revisions to its constitution and regulations, including one to elect a new chairman only by vote of party members.
The revisions will now be written by the committee and proposed at a national committee meeting on Friday.
If the revisions pass through both the national committee meeting and a standing national committee meeting the same afternoon, the changes will be completed under both the party's constitution and regulations.
The move comes after the PPP interim leadership decided Monday to change the party rules to elect a chairman only by vote of party members.
Under current rules, the party's chairman must be selected based on a weight of 30 percent of public opinion poll results and 70 percent of ballots cast by party members.
The interim leadership also decided to hold a run-off vote if none of the candidates wins a majority.
The revisions are expected to go into effect in the party's national convention slated for early March when the incumbent interim leadership's term ends.
