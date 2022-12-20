Go to Contents
Lawmaker introduces resolution to confer order on wartime forced laborer

17:01 December 20, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- An opposition lawmaker on Tuesday introduced a resolution calling on the government to confer an order on a victim of forced labor under Japanese colonial rule.

Rep. Jeon Yong-gi of the main opposition Democratic Party said the government should apologize to 91-year-old Yang Geum-deok and confer on her a human rights award.

Yang was recommended for the award by the National Human Rights Commission, the state human rights watchdog, but the foreign ministry has stalled, citing the need for consultations with other ministries.

"I cannot help but ask which country the foreign ministry belongs to if it cannot even soothe the wounds of its own people out of concern for Japan," Jeon said, adding such actions by the government will only invite backlash.

The resolution was co-sponsored by 30 other DP lawmakers and independents.

Yang Geum-deok (R), a wartime forced labor victim, attends a memorial ceremony for an activist who fought for the rights of forced labor victims in the southwestern city of Gwangju on Dec. 11, 2022. (Yonhap)

