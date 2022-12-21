Go to Contents
06:55 December 21, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 21.

Korean-language dailies
-- BOK predicts inflation growth of over 5 pct, highest since foreign currency crisis (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Talks over budget bill held back by 0.00008 pct (Kookmin Daily)
-- Construction sector caught in worst slump in 12 yrs (Donga Ilbo)
-- F-22 Raptor, B-52H bomber fly over Korean Peninsula (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Bankruptcy fears hit construction sector (Segye Times)
-- China accused of running clandestine police stations in S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- BOK chief says terminal rate of 3.5 pct may change depending on economic situations (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Corrupt corporate leaders going all-in on receiving special new year pardons (Hankyoreh)
-- Ruling, opposition parties neglect people's livelihoods, keep playing blame game over budget bill (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Loan interest rates fall under gov't pressure (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- BOK chief sees S. Korea at 'borderline' of recession (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- U.S. F-22s train with Korean and U.S. aircraft off Jeju (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea, U.S. hold air drills as North Korea steps up rhetoric (Korea Herald)
-- Korea needs preemptive measures against Japan's new security strategy (Korea Times)
(END)

