(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 21)

But the New Year's press conference carries weight as a venue for straight questions from reporters and answers from the head of state. In 2014, president Park Geun-hye elevated expectations for unification with her famous "unification jackpot" mantra. In 2020, president Moon Jae-in provoked controversy after expressing mental debt he owed to former justice minister Cho Kuk, referring to the ferocious attacks on Cho from political opponents. The comment by Moon suggested his strong support for the minister embroiled in a scandal over abuse of power, for instance. After Moon cancelled his New Year's press conference in January citing a possible resurgence in Covid-19 infections, the People Power Party (PPP), the opposition, demanded the president appear to the public more often in times of crisis.