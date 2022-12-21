Exports down 8.8 pct during first 20 days of Dec.
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports slipped 8.8 percent on-year in the first 20 days of December, data showed Wednesday, due mainly to weak shipments of chips and mobile devices.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$33.6 billion in the Dec. 1-20 period, compared with $36.8 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
Imports moved up 1.9 percent on-year to $40 billion during the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of $6.4 billion.
Outbound shipments of chips, a mainstay export product, fell 24.3 percent and those of mobile devices slipped 44.8 percent, the data showed.
Exports fell 14 percent on-year to come to US$51.91 billion in November, following a 5.7 percent on-year fall the previous month, separate data from the trade ministry showed.
It was the first time since early 2020 that exports fell for two consecutive months. South Korea last reported declining exports for more than two months from March through August in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
