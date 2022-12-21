Genesis electrified G80 earns top IIHS safety rating
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- The Genesis electrified G80 earned the highest crash safety rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday.
The South Korean carmaker produces the luxury SUV and high-end sedans under its independent Genesis brand.
The electrified G80 sedan earned high scores in a wide range of IIHS collision tests, including front crash prevention in vehicle-to-vehicle crashes and pedestrian front crash prevention, Hyundai said in a statement.
It also met the requirements for the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ in other test categories such as the driver's side small overlap front, roof strength and front crash prevention, it said.
"Genesis continues to prioritize safety at the forefront of everything we do," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "We are pleased with this recognition from IIHS, further highlighting the importance we put on keeping our customers safe."
With this award, the electrified G80 joined the GV60, GV70, GV80 SUVs and G70, G80, and G90 sedans that have already earned the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ ratings.
