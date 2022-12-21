Parliamentary committee to conduct on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- Members of the special parliamentary committee investigating the Itaewon crowd crush were set to visit the accident site, the Itaewon Police Station and other locations Wednesday as they kicked off on-site probes into the tragedy.
Committee members from the ruling and opposition parties were expected to mourn at an altar set up near Noksapyeong Station ahead of visiting the Itaewon Police Station, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and Seoul City Hall.
The visits mark the committee's first investigative activity after the probe was hampered by a dispute over the state budget proposal and a dismissal motion the main opposition Democratic Party passed against the interior minister.
The ruling People Power Party (PPP) had stayed away from the committee, claiming the opposition violated an agreement to deal first with the national budget before launching the parliamentary investigation in earnest.
But PPP lawmakers returned to the committee Wednesday after holding a meeting with the bereaved families of the victims.
