S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 88,000 amid winter surge
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases exceeded 88,000 on Wednesday, continuing the upward trend amid fears over a spike in winter.
The country reported 88,172 new COVID-19 infections, including 69 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 28,390,646, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
(LEAD) Exports down 8.8 pct during first 20 days of Dec.
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports slipped 8.8 percent on-year in the first 20 days of December, data showed Wednesday, due mainly to weak shipments of chips and mobile devices.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$33.6 billion in the Dec. 1-20 period, compared with $36.8 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
S. Korea, U.S. to develop 'realistic' training scenarios on N.K. nuke, missile threats
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States plan to craft "realistic" training scenarios to handle advancing North Korean nuclear and missile threats while expanding the scale of their field drills next year, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup presided over a meeting of top commanders to discuss the plan and other policy priorities, amid tensions caused by the North's continued missile launches, including that of what Seoul called medium-range ballistic missiles on Sunday.
Chinese TV, streaming platforms open further to Korean dramas
SEOUL -- A major Chinese TV network is expected to air Korean dramas next year, set to join other streaming platforms that have opened their doors to Korean entertainment content after a yearslong cultural freeze.
Anhui Satellite TV said Tuesday on its official Weibo account that "Thai and Korean dramas will return after several years," asking its followers to leave posts about their most-wanted lists.
Genesis electrified G80 earns top IIHS safety rating
SEOUL -- The Genesis electrified G80 earned the highest crash safety rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday.
The South Korean carmaker produces the luxury SUV and high-end sedans under its independent Genesis brand.
KBO's Eagles sign ex-MLB outfielder O'Grady
SEOUL -- The South Korean baseball club Hanwha Eagles announced their signing of former major league outfielder Brian O'Grady on Wednesday.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) team said O'Grady, 30, agreed to a one-year deal worth a maximum US$900,000, with a guaranteed salary of $700,000 and an incentive of up to $200,000.
Parliamentary committee to conduct on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
SEOUL -- Members of the special parliamentary committee investigating the Itaewon crowd crush were set to visit the accident site, the Itaewon Police Station and other locations Wednesday as they kicked off on-site probes into the tragedy.
Committee members from the ruling and opposition parties were expected to mourn at an altar set up near Noksapyeong Station ahead of visiting the Itaewon Police Station, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and Seoul City Hall.
Financial regulator seeks to allow retail investors to sell shares before M&As
SEOUL -- South Korea's financial regulator said Wednesday it plans to introduce a mandatory takeover bid rule aimed at protecting retail investors in case of a corporate merger and acquisition (M&A).
The rule obligates a takeover bidder to buy shares of its targeted business in the stock market, giving a chance for retail investors to sell their holdings before an M&A. It was first introduced in January 1997 but scrapped about a year later amid criticism that it hampers corporate restructuring by making it hard for a business takeover.
