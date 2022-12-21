U.S. F-22 fighters return home after allied drills canceled due to bad weather
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States canceled a plan to stage combined air drills, involving America's F-22 stealth fighters, this week due to bad weather, the Air Force here said Wednesday.
The F-22 jets from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, returned home earlier in the day. They arrived at Kunsan Air Base in Gunsan, 275 kilometers south of Seoul, earlier this week for the drills initially set for Thursday.
It was their first arrival here for the combined drills in four years.
On Tuesday, the allies conducted air drills, involving America's F-22 jets and B-52H strategic bombers as well as the South's F-35As and F-15Ks, southwest of the southern island of Jeju.
The drills came amid tensions caused by the North's continued missile launches, including that of two medium-range ballistic missiles Sunday.
