Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 22.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon calls labor union 'one of three major corruptions' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't puts forward 'New Growth 4.0' but with equivocal solutions (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korean economy faces tougher road ahead next year (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't outlines 3 policy strategies for next year to tide over economic downturn (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to ease real estate rules from previous Moon gov't (Segye Times)
-- Gov't to further ease real estate, mortgage rules for Seoul, Gyeonggi (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't to scrap property acquisition tax for owners of 2 homes (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon says corrupt labor union 'one of major corruptions' that must be cracked down on (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't forecasts 1.6 pct growth next year (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't to ease mortgage rules for owners of multiple homes to prevent hard landing in property market (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to ease real estate regulations, scrap key rules from previous Moon gov't (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Snow giving way to cold snap in Seoul area (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea sets sights on real estate, financial reform to spur economy (Korea Herald)
-- Foreign investors, workers to benefit from eased regulations (Korea Times)
