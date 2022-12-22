Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon calls labor union 'one of three major corruptions' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't puts forward 'New Growth 4.0' but with equivocal solutions (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korean economy faces tougher road ahead next year (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gov't outlines 3 policy strategies for next year to tide over economic downturn (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't to ease real estate rules from previous Moon gov't (Segye Times)

-- Gov't to further ease real estate, mortgage rules for Seoul, Gyeonggi (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't to scrap property acquisition tax for owners of 2 homes (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon says corrupt labor union 'one of major corruptions' that must be cracked down on (Hankyoreh)

-- Gov't forecasts 1.6 pct growth next year (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't to ease mortgage rules for owners of multiple homes to prevent hard landing in property market (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't to ease real estate regulations, scrap key rules from previous Moon gov't (Korea Economic Daily)

