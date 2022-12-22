Go to Contents
Temperatures fall sharply following heavy snow

08:40 December 22, 2022

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- Temperatures took a plunge across South Korea on Thursday, with the morning lows dipping to minus 14 C in some inland areas, the state weather agency said.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said the freezing temperatures were accompanied by snow in the southern part of the country, including South Chungcheong Province and the Jeolla provinces, and the southern resort island of Jeju.

In Seoul, morning lows plummeted to minus 9 C, sharply down from a day earlier, the KMA said.

The weather agency forecast that inland areas of Gangwon Province will see the temperature drop to up to minus 14 C in the morning.

Daily highs are expected to reach between minus 8 C and minus 3 C, it said.

On top of the frigid cold weather, snow fell in most parts of the country a day earlier, causing car accidents, road closures and flight cancellations.

The KMA asked drivers in the affected areas to be cautious of slippery roads.

A pedestrian walks on a sidewalk covered in snow in Seoul on Dec. 21, 2022. (Yonhap)

