Regional GDP up 6.8 pct in 2021 on strong manufacturing sector

SEJONG, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- The gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in South Korea moved up 6.8 percent in 2021 from a year earlier, led by gains in the manufacturing industry, data showed Thursday.
The GRDP was tallied at 2,076 trillion won (US$1.63 trillion) in 2021, up 132 trillion won from a year earlier, according to the data provided by Statistics Korea.
The greater Seoul area, which includes Gyeonggi Province that surrounds the capital Seoul and the western port city of Incheon, saw its GRDP reach 1,097 trillion won, representing 52.8 percent of the total, the data showed.
Per-capita GRDP came to 40.12 million won last year, up 7 percent, or some 2.61 million won, from a year earlier.
Seoul, South Chungcheong Province and the southeastern industrial city of Ulsan saw their regional per-capital GRDP exceed the national average, while such regions as South Gyeongsang Province and the southern resort island of Jeju remained below the average.
Gross regional income totaled 2,099 trillion won last year, up 7 percent, or 138 trillion won, from 2020, with per-capita income standing at 22.2 million won, the data showed.
