Prosecution asks opposition leader Lee to appear for questioning
10:51 December 22, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung has been asked to appear before prosecutors for questioning over allegations of third-party bribery surrounding corporate donations to a football club years ago, party officials said Thursday.
The case centers on the allegations that the city government of Seongnam, just south of Seoul, attracted about 16 billion won (US$11.2 million) in donations from six entities to a municipal football club in return for administrative favors in the mid-2010s, when Lee, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, was serving as the city's mayor.
