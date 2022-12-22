Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Prosecution said to summon opposition leader Lee over bribery allegations
SEOUL -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung has been asked to appear before prosecutors for questioning over allegations of third-party bribery surrounding corporate donations to a football club years ago, party officials said Thursday.
The case centers on the allegations that the city government of Seongnam, just south of Seoul, attracted about 16 billion won (US$11.2 million) in donations from six entities to a municipal football club in return for administrative favors in the mid-2010s, when Lee, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, was serving as the city's mayor.
-----------------
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
SEOUL -- The ruling party and the government were set to discuss lifting the indoor mask mandate in a policy consulting meeting Thursday amid growing views the government will ease the country's last remaining COVID-19 restriction next month.
Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency chief Jee Young-mee and key lawmakers from the People Power Party (PPP) were expected to attend the meeting.
-----------------
Temperatures fall sharply following heavy snow
SEOUL -- Temperatures took a plunge across South Korea on Thursday, with the morning lows dipping to minus 14 C in some inland areas, the state weather agency said.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said the freezing temperatures were accompanied by snow in the southern part of the country, including South Chungcheong Province and the Jeolla provinces, and the southern resort island of Jeju.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 75,000 as winter wave spreads
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stood above 75,000 on Thursday, up by nearly 5,600 from a week earlier, as the virus wave continues to spread in the winter.
The country reported 75,744 new COVID-19 infections, including 73 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 28,466,390, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
YG Entertainment founder acquitted of blackmail
SEOUL -- Yang Hyun-suk, founder and former head of K-pop agency YG Entertainment, was acquitted on Thursday on charges of blackmailing an informant in an attempt to block an investigation into a drug scandal.
The Seoul Central District Court delivered a not-guilty verdict, saying that there is insufficient evidence that Yang had blackmailed the whistle blower in a concrete and direct way.
-----------------
SsangYong Motor to be renamed KG Mobility: new chairman
SEOUL -- SsangYong Motor Co. will operate under a new name, KG Mobility, its new chief has said, in a move signaling a new chapter in the company's decadeslong history marked by long restructuring efforts.
Kwak Jea-sun, new chairman of SsangYong Motor, said he will seek approval for the proposed name change at a shareholders' meeting in March next year.
