Court rules against punishing Oriental medicine doctors for using ultrasound device

15:51 December 22, 2022

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Oriental medicine doctors cannot be punished for using ultrasound devices.

An Oriental medicine doctor, whose identity has been withheld, was indicted on charges of using the device for diagnosis purposes, such as examining internal organs, while treating patients between 2010 and 2012.

Lower courts initially convicted the doctor, saying the doctor's practice went beyond the scope of his license. The courts also said the device was developed and manufactured based on Western medicine.

The highest court, however, overturned the previous rulings and sent the case back to the Seoul High Court for a retrial.

"There is no clause banning Oriental medicine doctors from using ultrasound devices," the court said, adding that using the device for the means of assistance does not harm patients.

