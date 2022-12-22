Sama Aluminium to raise 115.3 bln won via stock offering
16:47 December 22, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- Sama Aluminium Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 115.3 billion won(US$90.3 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its facilities.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 3.71 million common shares at a price of 31,050 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
Keyword