Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 23.
Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecutors to summon Lee on Wed.; Lee asks, 'Is it time to push to remove political enemy?' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't in all-out war with major labor union (Kookmin Daily)
-- Agreement reached belatedly on budget proposal, 1 percentage point cut in corporate tax (Donga Ilbo)
-- Agreement reached belatedly on budget proposal, 1 percentage point cut in corporate tax (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Indoor mask mandate to be lifted as early as mid-January (Segye Times)
-- Corporate tax cut by 1 percentage point; introduction of financial investment tax postponed for 2 yrs (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Corporate Korea currently seeking 'silent layoff' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Last-minute agreement reached on budget proposal; corporate tax lowered by 1 percentage point (Hankyoreh)
-- Prosecutors zero in on Lee in connection with Seongnam FC suspicion (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Rival parties belatedly reach agreement on budget proposal, lowering corporate tax by 1 percentage point (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- KOSPI gets disgraceful lowest ranking in returns (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Agreement on budget reached with tax cut compromise (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Constitutional Court opens way for launch of police bureau (Korea Herald)
-- Group offers to help Seoul probe China's secret police station (Korea Times)
