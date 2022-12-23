Korean-language dailies

-- Prosecutors to summon Lee on Wed.; Lee asks, 'Is it time to push to remove political enemy?' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't in all-out war with major labor union (Kookmin Daily)

-- Agreement reached belatedly on budget proposal, 1 percentage point cut in corporate tax (Donga Ilbo)

-- Agreement reached belatedly on budget proposal, 1 percentage point cut in corporate tax (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Indoor mask mandate to be lifted as early as mid-January (Segye Times)

-- Corporate tax cut by 1 percentage point; introduction of financial investment tax postponed for 2 yrs (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Corporate Korea currently seeking 'silent layoff' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Last-minute agreement reached on budget proposal; corporate tax lowered by 1 percentage point (Hankyoreh)

-- Prosecutors zero in on Lee in connection with Seongnam FC suspicion (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Rival parties belatedly reach agreement on budget proposal, lowering corporate tax by 1 percentage point (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- KOSPI gets disgraceful lowest ranking in returns (Korea Economic Daily)

