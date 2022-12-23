(LEAD) Seoul's subway Line 3 restored after disruptions due to track fire
08:47 December 23, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- Train services on a section of Seoul's subway Line 3 were briefly halted Friday after a fire on the tracks, officials said.
The fire broke out at 6:24 a.m. on the tracks between Muakjae Station and Dongnimmun Station, forcing the suspension of train services between Yaksu Station and Gupabal Station for more than an hour.
The service was back as of 8:12 a.m., the train operator said.
