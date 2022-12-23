Seventeen's Vernon drops 1st solo mixtape 'Black Eye'
10:44 December 23, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- Vernon of K-pop boy group Seventeen will release his first mixtape, titled "Black Eye," as an individual artist on Friday, the group's agency said.
The song is a pop-punk tune that combines casual vocals and a cheerful band sound, according to Pledis Entertainment.
"I wanted to show my tough and free side through 'Black Eye'," the singer said through the agency. "I think this work will nourish my artistic growth in the future."
The song will hit local and global music streaming services at 2 p.m.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword