Stray Kids to drop first Japanese studio album in Feb.
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean boy group Stray Kids will put out their first Japanese-language studio album on Feb. 22 to take a step further into the market, the band's agency said Friday.
JYP Entertainment made the announcement in a press release while also unveiling a teaser video of the upcoming album on social media.
The announcement came as the eight-piece group is scheduled to hold concerts in Tokyo on Feb. 11-12 and Osaka on Feb. 25-26 as part of their second world tour, titled "Maniac."
The tour, which began in Seoul in April, has taken the band to U.S. cities such as Newark, Chicago and Los Angles, as well as to Indonesia. In March, the group will fly again to Los Angeles for five additional shows.
Debuting in 2018, Stray Kids have released such hits as "God's Menu," "Back Door," "Miroh," "My Pace," "Thunderous," and "Maniac."
The group made their Japanese debut with a compilation album "SKZ2020" in 2020 and claimed No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart two times for their EPs "Oddinary" and "Maxident," released in March and October of this year, respectively.
The latter album has sold a cumulative 3 million copies, setting the top mark for the band and all K-pop acts managed by JYP.
