Recommended #NK weekly-inter-Korean news

Summary of inter-Korean news this week

16:00 December 23, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.

S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang

SEOUL -- South Korea on Thursday released a photo of Pyongyang taken from one of its own satellites after North Korea published imagery of Seoul using what it claimed was a military spy satellite.

The color photo, taken with "land satellite No. 1," clearly shows Kim Il-sung Square and its surrounding facilities, including a history museum, an art museum and a department store.

N. Korea to step up cyber attacks against S. Korea next year: Seoul spy agency

SEOUL -- North Korea is expected to intensify cyber offenses targeting South Korea next year to steal information on advanced technologies, such as nuclear power and space programs, Seoul's spy agency said Thursday.

North Korean hacking groups will likely focus on stealing the South's technologies related to nuclear plants, chips and the defense industry, and also collect information on South Korea and the United States' policy on the North, according to the National Intelligence Service (NIS).
