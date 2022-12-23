Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 December 23, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Dec. 19 -- N. Korea says it conducted 'important' test for developing reconnaissance satellite

20 -- N. Korea warns of 'actual action' against Japan's counterstrike capability policy

NK leader's sister dismisses doubts about N. Korea's satellite, ICBM technologies

S. Korea, U.S. stage combined air drills involving America's B-52H bombers, F-22 fighters

21 -- S. Korea, U.S. to develop 'realistic' training scenarios on N.K. nuke, missile threats

22 -- N. Korea to step up cyber attacks against S. Korea next year: Seoul spy agency

23 -- N. Korea denounces U.S.-led UNSC discussions against its missile launches

N. Korea denies news report of munition supplies to Russia

N. Korea has offered arms to Russia's military group Wagner: U.S.
