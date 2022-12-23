PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) finalized revision of the party charter Friday to allow only party members, not the general public, to vote for a new party leader.
During a national committee meeting, the PPP passed proposals to revise its constitution and regulations, including electing a new chairman only by vote of party members and holding a run-off vote if none of the candidates wins a majority.
Under current rules, the party's chairman must be selected based on a weight of 30 percent of public opinion poll results and 70 percent of ballots cast by party members.
The PPP plans to roll out preparations for a national convention slated for early March by nominating an election committee chief next week.
